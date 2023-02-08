Shinsegae Q4 net income up 88.3 pct to 177.2 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae Inc. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 177.2 billion won (US$140.8 million), up 88.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 141.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 195.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 14.5 percent to 2.21 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 89.3 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

(END)