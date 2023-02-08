Shinsegae 2022 net profit up 29.9 pct to 505 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae Inc. on Wednesday reported its 2022 net income of 505 billion won (US$401.2 million), up 29.9 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 645.4 billion won, up 24.7 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 23.7 percent to 7.81 trillion won.

(END)