Shinsegae 2022 net profit up 29.9 pct to 505 bln won

All News 13:46 February 08, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae Inc. on Wednesday reported its 2022 net income of 505 billion won (US$401.2 million), up 29.9 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 645.4 billion won, up 24.7 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 23.7 percent to 7.81 trillion won.
