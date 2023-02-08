KBO modifies, strengthens rules to speed up games

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball league announced Wednesday it has amended and strengthened pace-of-play rules to further speed up games this season.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said the goal is to have nine-inning games finish in three hours and five minutes on average in 2023, six minutes faster than 2022. In 2021, KBO games went on for three hours and 14 minutes on average.

Managers and pitching coaches will be kept on a tighter clock during their mound visits. They must complete their on-mound conferences within 25 seconds, down from the previous 30 seconds.

Also, the KBO will require catchers to be in a proper position after 30 seconds have passed.



In this file photo from Oct. 20, 2022, KT Wiz manager Lee Kang-chul (R) speaks with his pitcher So Hyeong-jun (C) and catcher Jang Sung-woo during the top of the third inning of Game 4 of the first round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason against the Kiwoom Heroes at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, some 35 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

The KBO will strengthen the pitch clock rule in its minor league, Futures League, in 2023, and consider doing the same in the big league next year. Currently, with no one on base, pitchers must deliver a pitch in 12 seconds. The first violation will draw a warning from the home plate umpire, and the second warning will result in a ball call and a 200,000 won (US$159) fine. In the Futures League this year, a pitcher will be assessed a ball on the first violation without any warning.

The KBO will also strictly enforce the rule on batters, who must keep one foot in the box throughout an at-bat. Violators will be fined 200,000 won.

Umpires will be evaluated on their enforcement of these pace-of-play rules, the KBO added.



Korea Baseball Organizaton (KBO) umpires take part in an offseason training session at Bears Park in Icheon, some 50 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Feb. 1, 2023, in this photo provided by the KBO. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

