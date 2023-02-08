Shinsegae International Q4 net profit up 40.7 pct to 42.4 bln won
All News 14:21 February 08, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae International Inc. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 42.4 billion won (US$33.7 million), up 40.7 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 19.3 billion won, down 35.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 3 percent to 430.3 billion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 28.3 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
