Shinsegae International 2022 net income up 43.8 pct to 118.8 bln won

All News 14:22 February 08, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae International Inc. on Wednesday reported its 2022 net profit of 118.8 billion won (US$94.4 million), up 43.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 115.3 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 92 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 7.1 percent to 1.55 trillion won.
