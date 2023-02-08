Coach of newly promoted K League 1 club fueled by disrespect

SEOGWIPO, South Korea, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Entering the 2022 season in the second-tier K League 2, Gwangju FC head coach Lee Jung-hyo felt disrespected by his peers, convinced that they didn't think Lee would do anything noteworthy in his first year as bench boss.

Lee proved them and other detractors wrong by guiding Gwangju to the top of the tables in a historic fashion. Gwangju won the K League 2 with a record 86 points and thus a direct promotion to the K League 1 for this year. They also set a K League 2 record for the longest home winning streak with 10 and became the first K League 2 team to beat every opponent on home field. Lee was a no-brainer choice as the K League 2 Coach of the Year for 2022.



Gwangju FC head coach Lee Jung-hyo attends a press conference in Seogwipo, Jeju Island, on Feb. 8, 2023, in this photo provided by the Korea Professional Football League. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

And the buildup to the new season has been deja vu all over again for Lee, who said Wednesday he doesn't think his team is getting due respect.

"People think we will be tested and we will be relegated right away," Lee said at a press conference, during Gwangju's offseason training camp in Seogwipo, Jeju Island. "I think people in Korea are stingy with compliments. If someone is doing a good job, then you should praise them. I just think there are a lot of people who want to see me fail because they're jealous. That only motivates me."

The 47-year-old made his head coaching debut with Gwangju last season after serving in assistant roles for other clubs, and was rewarded with a two-year extension in January.

"We've reached the first division with players' blood, sweat and tears," Lee said. "I can't wait to see just how well we're going to play and how high we can go."



In this file photo from Oct. 24, 2022, Gwangju FC head coach Lee Jung-hyo gives an acceptance speech after being named the K League 2 Coach of the Year during the K League Awards ceremony in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Lee said some of the disrespect comes from local supporters in the southwestern city.

"I believe people in Gwangju think we had an easy path to the first division," Lee said. "Our players gave everything they had to make this happen, and I think it's a shame that their hard work has not been properly recognized."

Gwangju ranked second in the K League 2 last year with 68 goals in 40 matches, and Lee said he wants his players to continue to be aggressive against tougher competition this year.

"If we score once, we'll go for the next one. And if we score two, then we will keep pushing for the third goal," Lee said. "That is Gwangju FC's identity. If we play passive football against top teams and still lose, it will make us feel even worse. We will be up there fighting and learn from our mistakes along the way."

As for his objective for the new season, Lee said he will only share a specific target for a placement in the league tables with his team. In more abstract terms, Lee said he wants to see his players grow.

"We have a lot of promising young players, and I want to send as many of them to the national team for the Asian Games and the Olympics as possible," Lee said. "I have faith in these players. It's such a joy to see them grow on a daily basis."



In this file photo from June 11, 2022, Gwangju FC head coach Lee Jung-hyo directs his players during a K League 2 match against FC Anyang at Gwangju Football Stadium in Gwangju, 270 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

