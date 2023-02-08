Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanmi Science Q4 net profit up 107 pct to 9.2 bln won

14:51 February 08, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Hanmi Science Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 9.2 billion won (US$7.3 million), up 107 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period rose 5.5 percent on-year to 13.6 billion won. Revenue increased 9.4 percent to 288.1 billion won.
