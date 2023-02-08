Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanmi Science 2022 net income up 29.2 pct to 55.5 bln won

All News 14:51 February 08, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Hanmi Science Co. on Wednesday reported its 2022 net profit of 55.5 billion won (US$44 million), up 29.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year rose 12 percent on-year to 65.9 billion won. Annual sales increased 10.1 percent to 1.04 trillion won.
