Hanmi Science 2022 net income up 29.2 pct to 55.5 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Hanmi Science Co. on Wednesday reported its 2022 net profit of 55.5 billion won (US$44 million), up 29.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year rose 12 percent on-year to 65.9 billion won. Annual sales increased 10.1 percent to 1.04 trillion won.

