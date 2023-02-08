Hanmi Pharm Q4 net profit down 23.7 pct to 16.7 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Hanmi Pharm Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 16.7 billion won (US$13.3 million), down 23.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period fell 11.6 percent on-year to 37.8 billion won. Revenue increased 0.2 percent to 351.3 billion won.

The earnings failed to meet market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 22.6 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

(END)