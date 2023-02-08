Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanmi Pharm 2022 net profit up 17.4 pct to 95.7 bln won

All News 14:53 February 08, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Hanmi Pharm Co. on Wednesday reported its 2022 net income of 95.7 billion won (US$76 million), up 17.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 157 billion won, up 25.2 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 10.7 percent to 1.33 trillion won.
