Hanmi Pharm 2022 net profit up 17.4 pct to 95.7 bln won
All News 14:53 February 08, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Hanmi Pharm Co. on Wednesday reported its 2022 net income of 95.7 billion won (US$76 million), up 17.4 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the year was 157 billion won, up 25.2 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 10.7 percent to 1.33 trillion won.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
-
Jay Park's Won Soju to be sold in U.S.
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
Injured Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan to undergo treatment in S. Korea
-
Ex-gov't employee summarily indicted for alleged attempt to sell Jungkook's lost hat
-
S. Korea opens metaverse platform for Korean-language learning
-
Pirates' Choi Ji-man says 'deeply hurt' to be dropped from WBC team
-
Singer Lee Seung-gi to marry actor Lee Da-in in April