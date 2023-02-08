KOSPI 2,483.64 UP 31.93 points (close)
All News 15:33 February 08, 2023
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
-
Jay Park's Won Soju to be sold in U.S.
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
Injured Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan to undergo treatment in S. Korea
-
Ex-gov't employee summarily indicted for alleged attempt to sell Jungkook's lost hat
-
S. Korea opens metaverse platform for Korean-language learning
-
Pirates' Choi Ji-man says 'deeply hurt' to be dropped from WBC team
-
Singer Lee Seung-gi to marry actor Lee Da-in in April