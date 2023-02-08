KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KCC 239,500 DN 500
SKBP 71,800 DN 400
AmoreG 42,150 DN 800
HyundaiMtr 172,700 UP 2,200
Daesang 21,000 UP 50
ORION Holdings 15,520 UP 20
SKNetworks 4,065 UP 35
DOOSAN 88,900 UP 1,500
DL 57,900 UP 400
KAL 23,650 UP 200
Boryung 9,670 UP 80
Daewoong 21,250 UP 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,000 DN 800
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,500 UP 700
TaekwangInd 727,000 0
POSCO CHEMICAL 225,500 DN 2,500
SSANGYONGCNE 5,820 UP 70
Nongshim 334,000 UP 2,000
LG Corp. 82,500 UP 2,200
Shinsegae 227,000 UP 1,500
SamsungF&MIns 203,500 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,470 UP 30
Kogas 32,150 UP 650
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,800 UP 140
DB HiTek 46,850 UP 400
KIA CORP. 71,500 UP 200
SK hynix 94,900 UP 4,100
LX INT 33,500 UP 100
Youngpoong 634,000 UP 12,000
Hanwha 27,800 UP 350
CJ 82,500 UP 1,300
DongkukStlMill 13,250 UP 210
HyundaiEng&Const 36,900 UP 650
CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,250 UP 250
TaihanElecWire 1,566 UP 2
Hyundai M&F INS 31,700 UP 1,100
HITEJINRO 25,850 DN 50
Yuhan 53,300 UP 600
SLCORP 26,650 UP 150
CJ LOGISTICS 89,800 UP 200
