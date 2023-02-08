SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



KCC 239,500 DN 500

SKBP 71,800 DN 400

AmoreG 42,150 DN 800

HyundaiMtr 172,700 UP 2,200

Daesang 21,000 UP 50

ORION Holdings 15,520 UP 20

SKNetworks 4,065 UP 35

DOOSAN 88,900 UP 1,500

DL 57,900 UP 400

KAL 23,650 UP 200

Boryung 9,670 UP 80

Daewoong 21,250 UP 200

LOTTE Fine Chem 59,000 DN 800

HYUNDAI STEEL 33,500 UP 700

TaekwangInd 727,000 0

POSCO CHEMICAL 225,500 DN 2,500

SSANGYONGCNE 5,820 UP 70

Nongshim 334,000 UP 2,000

LG Corp. 82,500 UP 2,200

Shinsegae 227,000 UP 1,500

SamsungF&MIns 203,500 UP 1,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,470 UP 30

Kogas 32,150 UP 650

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,800 UP 140

DB HiTek 46,850 UP 400

KIA CORP. 71,500 UP 200

SK hynix 94,900 UP 4,100

LX INT 33,500 UP 100

Youngpoong 634,000 UP 12,000

Hanwha 27,800 UP 350

CJ 82,500 UP 1,300

DongkukStlMill 13,250 UP 210

HyundaiEng&Const 36,900 UP 650

CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,250 UP 250

TaihanElecWire 1,566 UP 2

Hyundai M&F INS 31,700 UP 1,100

HITEJINRO 25,850 DN 50

Yuhan 53,300 UP 600

SLCORP 26,650 UP 150

CJ LOGISTICS 89,800 UP 200

(MORE)