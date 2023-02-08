KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LOTTE 32,250 UP 350
DB INSURANCE 66,200 UP 800
SamsungElec 63,100 UP 1,200
GCH Corp 17,550 UP 110
LotteChilsung 167,800 DN 1,900
SGBC 48,400 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,200 UP 60
POSCO Holdings 298,000 DN 500
Hyosung 69,900 UP 400
NHIS 9,640 UP 280
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,120 UP 440
SKC 95,800 DN 4,300
Ottogi 470,500 UP 3,500
MERITZ SECU 6,550 UP 120
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 730,000 UP 19,000
GS E&C 22,450 UP 400
GS Retail 30,600 UP 2,700
LS 66,200 UP 900
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES107800 DN800
KPIC 161,700 DN 300
GC Corp 132,000 DN 100
DongwonInd 45,400 DN 450
LG Innotek 292,000 UP 14,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 173,200 DN 1,800
HMM 22,050 UP 100
HYUNDAI WIA 55,200 UP 1,100
Hanmi Science 30,650 UP 250
SamsungElecMech 148,600 UP 2,800
Hanssem 51,300 DN 1,000
F&F 149,900 DN 300
HtlShilla 81,300 UP 1,100
KSOE 79,600 DN 300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,700 DN 450
MS IND 17,980 UP 80
OCI 94,300 UP 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 50,100 UP 2,000
KorZinc 536,000 UP 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,500 DN 130
HyundaiMipoDock 72,700 DN 2,500
IS DONGSEO 35,050 UP 650
