KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
S-Oil 85,200 UP 1,300
KumhoPetrochem 148,300 UP 300
HyundaiElev 28,800 UP 100
SamsungSecu 34,950 UP 1,200
Hanchem 214,000 UP 4,000
S-1 58,100 UP 700
DWS 43,050 DN 550
KEPCO 19,330 UP 250
KG DONGBU STL 8,490 UP 110
Mobis 207,500 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 83,900 UP 500
SKTelecom 46,700 0
ZINUS 36,100 DN 1,900
SAMSUNG SDS 132,100 UP 7,300
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,600 UP 1,500
KUMHOTIRE 3,260 UP 40
Hanon Systems 9,320 UP 130
SK 200,500 UP 5,000
ShinpoongPharm 21,600 UP 200
Handsome 27,750 0
ILJIN MATERIALS 64,100 DN 1,700
Asiana Airlines 14,850 DN 10
COWAY 57,600 UP 2,400
LOTTE SHOPPING 92,500 UP 400
IBK 10,370 UP 250
DONGSUH 19,990 UP 10
SamsungEng 25,900 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 114,400 UP 500
PanOcean 5,950 UP 60
SAMSUNG CARD 30,900 UP 250
CheilWorldwide 20,600 DN 50
LOTTE CONF 117,500 DN 600
KT 33,750 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL25400 DN200
LOTTE TOUR 14,020 DN 360
LG Uplus 10,870 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,600 UP 1,000
KT&G 91,500 UP 600
Doosan Enerbility 16,090 UP 380
Doosanfc 33,150 DN 200
