KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LG Display 14,320 UP 270
Kangwonland 22,650 DN 50
NAVER 230,500 UP 11,000
Kakao 69,100 UP 1,100
NCsoft 474,500 UP 7,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 62,300 DN 1,900
COSMAX 78,500 DN 100
KIWOOM 102,400 UP 3,000
DSME 22,950 DN 650
HDSINFRA 7,560 UP 210
DWEC 4,465 UP 65
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,200 0
CJ CheilJedang 346,500 UP 2,500
KEPCO KPS 33,450 UP 450
LG H&H 694,000 DN 3,000
LGCHEM 672,000 DN 9,000
KEPCO E&C 63,500 0
ShinhanGroup 41,550 UP 750
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 54,600 DN 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,700 UP 300
LGELECTRONICS 107,600 UP 5,600
Celltrion 167,000 UP 600
TKG Huchems 19,730 DN 60
JB Financial Group 10,070 UP 550
DAEWOONG PHARM 154,200 UP 3,800
HYUNDAIDEPTST 61,600 UP 200
KIH 64,400 UP 2,500
GS 42,900 UP 900
LIG Nex1 80,300 UP 400
Fila Holdings 38,150 UP 250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 162,600 DN 800
HANAFINANCIALGR 48,900 UP 750
HANWHA LIFE 2,575 UP 45
AMOREPACIFIC 149,200 UP 100
FOOSUNG 12,710 DN 210
SK Innovation 165,100 UP 2,500
POONGSAN 35,100 UP 300
KBFinancialGroup 55,700 UP 200
Hansae 17,260 DN 40
Youngone Corp 43,950 UP 400
