KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 67,700 DN 400
GKL 19,610 DN 370
KOLON IND 46,550 UP 1,150
HanmiPharm 264,500 UP 1,500
SD Biosensor 29,800 UP 700
Meritz Financial 41,850 DN 300
BNK Financial Group 7,060 UP 210
emart 104,100 UP 700
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY373 50 UP1800
KOLMAR KOREA 43,250 DN 700
PIAM 34,650 UP 1,200
HD HYUNDAI 59,800 UP 200
SKBS 77,900 DN 300
HANJINKAL 40,800 UP 250
HDC-OP 10,940 UP 240
Doosan Bobcat 35,950 UP 500
ORION 123,400 UP 1,300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,530 DN 180
ILJIN HYSOLUS 33,350 DN 600
HYOSUNG TNC 448,000 DN 10,500
WooriFinancialGroup 12,800 UP 500
CHONGKUNDANG 84,600 UP 2,200
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,740 UP 100
HL MANDO 46,700 UP 1,500
BGF Retail 188,000 UP 300
DoubleUGames 50,700 UP 1,450
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 816,000 UP 3,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 417,500 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 85,800 DN 600
KakaoBank 28,200 DN 500
HANILCMT 11,770 DN 210
Netmarble 60,400 DN 800
KRAFTON 192,000 UP 11,400
SK ie technology 70,100 DN 3,400
kakaopay 63,200 DN 300
SKSQUARE 37,250 UP 1,250
HYBE 197,600 UP 8,100
K Car 13,360 DN 10
LG Energy Solution 546,000 UP 4,000
DL E&C 35,300 UP 350
