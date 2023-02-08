Lotte Shopping remains in red in Q4

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Shopping Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 317.3 billion won (US$251.8 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period fell 7.5 percent on-year to 101.1 billion won. Revenue increased 0.2 percent to 3.79 trillion won.

The operating profit was 39.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

