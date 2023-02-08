Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Lotte Shopping remains in red in 2022

All News 15:50 February 08, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Shopping Co. on Wednesday reported its 2022 net loss of 297.8 billion won (US$236.3 million), remaining in the red compared with the previous year.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 394.2 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 207.6 billion from the previous year. Annual sales fell 0.6 percent to 15.47 trillion won.
