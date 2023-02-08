Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Bioscience Q4 net profit down 84.9 pct to 27.7 bln won

All News 16:06 February 08, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- SK Bioscience Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 27.7 billion won (US$22 million), down 84.9 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 8.7 billion won, down 96.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 68.9 percent to 140.3 billion won.
(END)

Keywords
#SK Bioscience
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!