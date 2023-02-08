SK Bioscience Q4 net profit down 84.9 pct to 27.7 bln won
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- SK Bioscience Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 27.7 billion won (US$22 million), down 84.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 8.7 billion won, down 96.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 68.9 percent to 140.3 billion won.
