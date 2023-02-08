SK Bioscience 2022 net income down 65.5 pct to 122.5 bln won
All News 16:06 February 08, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- SK Bioscience Co. on Wednesday reported its 2022 net income of 122.5 billion won (US$97.2 million), down 65.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 115 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 474.2 billion from the previous year. Annual sales fell 50.8 percent to 456.7 billion won.
