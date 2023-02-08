CJ Logistics Q4 net profit down 25.1 pct to 38 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- CJ Logistics Corp. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 38 billion won (US$30.2 million), down 25.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period rose 12.5 percent on-year to 112.3 billion won. Revenue decreased 1.1 percent to 3.02 trillion won.

The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 56.9 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

