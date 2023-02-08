Go to Contents Go to Navigation

CJ Logistics 2022 net profit up 24.4 pct to 196.8 bln won

All News 16:26 February 08, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- CJ Logistics Corp. on Wednesday reported its 2022 net income of 196.8 billion won (US$156.2 million), up 24.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 411.8 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 343.9 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 6.9 percent to 12.13 trillion won.
