S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 8, 2023
All News 16:48 February 08, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.445 3.447 -0.2
2-year TB 3.432 3.440 -0.8
3-year TB 3.339 3.315 +2.4
10-year TB 3.320 3.297 +2.3
2-year MSB 3.400 3.406 -0.6
3-year CB (AA-) 4.244 4.244 0.0
91-day CD 3.460 3.460 0.0
(END)
