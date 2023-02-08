Dragonfly GF to raise 7.5 bln won via stock offering
All News 16:50 February 08, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Dragonfly GF Co.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 7.5 billion won(US$6 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance stock acquisition.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 10 million common shares at a price of 745 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
