Go to Contents Go to Navigation

NCSOFT swings to loss in Q4

All News 17:54 February 08, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- NCSOFT Corp. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 16.5 billion won (US$13.1 million), shifting from a profit of 121.7 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period fell 56.7 percent on-year to 47.4 billion won. Revenue decreased 27.6 percent to 547.9 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!