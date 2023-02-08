NCSOFT swings to loss in Q4
All News 17:54 February 08, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- NCSOFT Corp. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 16.5 billion won (US$13.1 million), shifting from a profit of 121.7 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period fell 56.7 percent on-year to 47.4 billion won. Revenue decreased 27.6 percent to 547.9 billion won.
