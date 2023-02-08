NCSOFT 2022 net income up 14.4 pct to 452.6 bln won
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- NCSOFT Corp. on Wednesday reported its 2022 net profit of 452.6 billion won (US$359.2 million), up 14.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 559 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 375.2 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 11.4 percent to 2.57 trillion won.
