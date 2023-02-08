Poongsan 2022 net income down 24.8 pct to 183 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Poongsan Corp. on Wednesday reported its 2022 net profit of 183 billion won (US$145.2 million), down 24.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year fell 22.7 percent on-year to 242.8 billion won. Annual revenue increased 24.6 percent to 4.37 trillion won.

