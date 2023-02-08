Yoon holds meeting with chief of U.N. patent agency
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol held a meeting with the chief of a U.N. intellectual property agency Wednesday, during which they discussed cooperation between South Korea and the international agency, Yoon's office said.
During the meeting, Yoon and Daren Tang, director general of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), exchanged views on the need for women and small firms to easily access intellectual property, the presidential office said in a statement.
Yoon also asked Tang to set up a regional office of the WIPO in South Korea, saying it would help strengthen support for developing nations.
Yoon told Tang that South Korea supports the "WIPO's efforts to provide access to intellectual property systems easily for the socially disadvantaged and people in developing nations," according to the statement.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
-
Jay Park's Won Soju to be sold in U.S.
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
S. Korea opens metaverse platform for Korean-language learning
-
Ex-gov't employee summarily indicted for alleged attempt to sell Jungkook's lost hat
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader visits barracks with his daughter to mark army founding anniv.
-
Injured Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan to undergo treatment in S. Korea
-
(5th LD) S. Korea to send 110 rescue workers to quake-hit Turkey, offer $5 mln in aid