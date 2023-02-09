SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 9.



Korean-language dailies

-- Parliament passes bill to impeach safety minister (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Nat'l Assembly votes to impeach minister for Itaewon tragedy (Kookmin Daily)

-- Minister impeached for Itaewon tragedy (Donga Ilbo)

-- Presidential office calls passage of bill to impeach safety minister for Itaewon tragedy as collapse of parliamentarism (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Safety minister impeached for Itaewon tragedy (Segye Times)

-- Opposition party leads passage of bill to impeach minister for Itaewon tragedy (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Minister impeached for 1st time in historic vote (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Minister impeached for 1st time in historic vote (Hankyoreh)

-- Interior minister impeached for Itaewon tragedy in historic vote (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Nat'l Assembly passes bill to impeach minister for Itaewon tragedy (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Nat'l Assembly votes to impeach minister for Itaewon tragedy (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Interior minister impeached in historic vote (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Parliament passes bill to impeach safety minister (Korea Herald)

-- Nat'l Assembly votes to impeach minister for Itaewon tragedy (Korea Times)

(END)