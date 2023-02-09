Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 9.
Korean-language dailies
-- Parliament passes bill to impeach safety minister (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Nat'l Assembly votes to impeach minister for Itaewon tragedy (Kookmin Daily)
-- Minister impeached for Itaewon tragedy (Donga Ilbo)
-- Presidential office calls passage of bill to impeach safety minister for Itaewon tragedy as collapse of parliamentarism (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Safety minister impeached for Itaewon tragedy (Segye Times)
-- Opposition party leads passage of bill to impeach minister for Itaewon tragedy (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Minister impeached for 1st time in historic vote (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Minister impeached for 1st time in historic vote (Hankyoreh)
-- Interior minister impeached for Itaewon tragedy in historic vote (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Nat'l Assembly passes bill to impeach minister for Itaewon tragedy (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Nat'l Assembly votes to impeach minister for Itaewon tragedy (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Interior minister impeached in historic vote (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Parliament passes bill to impeach safety minister (Korea Herald)
-- Nat'l Assembly votes to impeach minister for Itaewon tragedy (Korea Times)
(END)
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
-
Jay Park's Won Soju to be sold in U.S.
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
S. Korea opens metaverse platform for Korean-language learning
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader visits barracks with his daughter to mark army founding anniv.
-
N. Korea holds military parade in Pyongyang to mark armed forces' founding anniv.: source
-
Ex-gov't employee summarily indicted for alleged attempt to sell Jungkook's lost hat
-
S. Korea to hold nationwide civil air defense drills in May after 6-year hiatus