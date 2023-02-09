Feb. 10



1951 -- Over 700 villagers are gunned down by Army soldiers in Geochang, South Gyeongsang Province, who mistakenly suspected them of collaborating with North Korean guerrillas.



1992 -- South Korea and Ukraine establish diplomatic relations.



2005 -- North Korea vows not to attend future six-way talks on its nuclear arms program unless the United States drops its "hostile" policy toward the communist country.



2008 -- A fire destroys Seoul's Namdaemun, a historic gate located in the heart of the capital. The landmark, officially called Sungnyemun, or "gate of exalted ceremonies," was the southern gate of an ancient wall that surrounded Seoul during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910). A 70-year-old man was later found guilty of setting the fire and destroying South Korea's No. 1 national treasure.



2016 -- South Korea decides to shut down the Kaesong Industrial Complex in North Korea in response to the North's nuclear test and long-range rocket launch.



2018 -- President Moon Jae-in holds a rare and historic meeting with a group of high-profile North Korean officials, including a younger sister of the North's leader Kim Jong-un and the titular head of the communist state, who were in Seoul to attend the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games. The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae later announced that Kim proposed that an inter-Korean summit be held and asked Moon to visit Pyongyang.



2019 -- South Korea and the United States sign a defense cost-sharing deal aimed at maintaining the presence of American troops stationed in Korea. Under the renewed Special Measures Agreement, Seoul agreed to pay 1.03 trillion won (US$890 million) for 2019, a 8.2 percent increase from the previous deal.



2020 -- The South Korean film "Parasite," directed by Bong Joon-ho, bags four Oscar titles at the 92nd Academy Awards, becoming the first non-English language film to win best picture. "Parasite," South Korea's first Oscar-nominated film, also won best director, best original screenplay and best international feature film.

