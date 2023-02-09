Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 February 09, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 10/-3 Sunny 20

Incheon 09/-3 Sunny 20

Suwon 11/-4 Sunny 20

Cheongju 10/-4 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 12/-4 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 09/-6 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 08/00 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 12/-3 Sunny 60

Gwangju 12/-1 Sunny 60

Jeju 14/05 Sunny 70

Daegu 11/-3 Sunny 60

Busan 11/03 Sunny 60

