Samsung Electronics chosen as provider of 5G solutions by KDDI

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday that it has been chosen as the provider of up-to-date 5G solutions by the Japanese telecommunications operator KDDI Corp.

Under the deal, Samsung will provide KDDI with 5G standalone (SA) core solutions, regarded as the heart of a 5G network in delivering essential network services through aggregating data traffic and communicating with mobile devices, according to the company.

A 5G SA configuration allows the 5G core to perform at a higher standard, offering better network performance with low latency.

Samsung, the world's biggest smartphone maker, did not disclose the financial terms of the agreement.

The South Korean tech giant said it has joined hands with KDDI in the next-generation wireless solutions sector since 2020 and the latest deal will strengthen the bilateral partnership as end-to-end network partners.

"We've proved our 5G technology leadership in the Japanese market, which values service quality and technology," the company said.

Samsung is currently providing 5G network solutions and equipment to global telecommunications operators, including Verizon, DISH Network, Vodafone and India's Airtel.



