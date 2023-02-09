(LEAD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court

(ATTN: UPDATES with submission of impeachment resolution, photo)

By Lee Minji

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly submitted the impeachment resolution against Interior Minister Lee Sang-min to the Constitutional Court on Thursday, a day after passing the first-ever such motion against a Cabinet member.

The motion passed through the opposition-controlled parliament Wednesday to hold Lee accountable for the government's allegedly bungled response to the Oct. 29 crowd crush that killed 159 people. Lee has been suspended from his duties as a result until the Constitutional Court decides whether to endorse or reject the motion.

On Thursday, the impeachment resolution was submitted to the Constitutional Court, said Rep. Kim Do-eup of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), who chairs the parliamentary legislative and judiciary committee, in a text message to reporters.

As chairman of the judiciary committee, Kim will play the role of the prosecution during the impeachment trial. The main opposition Democratic Party and other critics have raised concern he may not play the role actively due to his affiliation with the ruling party.

"The absence of the interior minister has left a vacuum in state affairs," Kim said. "This could inflict damage on the people. I hope the Constructional Court will speed up the trial process in order to minimize the period of the vacuum in state affairs."

Kim also rejected concerns he may not fulfill his role actively.

"The Constructional Court will make a decision based on evidence submitted by the Democratic Party and the response from Minister Lee," he said. "There is no room for me to intervene."

The court has 180 days to rule on the case.

Depending on the court's decision, Lee will either be reinstated or removed from office.



This photo shows that an impeachment resolution against Interior Minister Lee Sang-min has been submitted to the Constitutional Court on Feb. 9, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min attends a plenary session at the National Assembly in Seoul on Feb. 6, 2023. Three opposition parties, led by the main opposition Democratic Party, introduced an impeachment motion against the interior minister the same day over the government's alleged bungled response to the Oct. 29, 2022, crowd crush that killed 159 people in the capital's Itaewon district. (Yonhap)

