Samsung Card Q4 net income up 28.1 pct to 165.8 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Card Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 165.8 billion won (US$131.4 million), up 28.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 228.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 175.8 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 15.6 percent to 747.7 billion won.

