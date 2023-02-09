Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Card Q4 net income up 28.1 pct to 165.8 bln won

All News 09:22 February 09, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Card Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 165.8 billion won (US$131.4 million), up 28.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 228.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 175.8 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 15.6 percent to 747.7 billion won.
