Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Card 2022 net profit up 12.9 pct to 622.3 bln won

All News 09:23 February 09, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Card Co. on Thursday reported its 2022 net profit of 622.3 billion won (US$493.1 million), up 12.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 848.9 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 749.3 billion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 5.8 percent to 3.79 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Samsung Card
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!