Samsung Card 2022 net profit up 12.9 pct to 622.3 bln won
All News 09:23 February 09, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Card Co. on Thursday reported its 2022 net profit of 622.3 billion won (US$493.1 million), up 12.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 848.9 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 749.3 billion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 5.8 percent to 3.79 trillion won.
(END)
