TWICE forms first unit with 3 Japanese members
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group TWICE will debut its first unit, composed of the band's Japanese members Mina, Sana and Momo, in July in Japan, the group's agency said Thursday.
JYP Entertainment also unveiled a group photo and video of the three members on its official Japanese social media channel.
"Misamo is the first unit to be presented by TWICE since its debut eight years ago with the name created by combining the first two letters of the members' names," the agency said. "It will go into activities in earnest after dropping its first EP in Japan on July 26."
The three members previously released a Japanese song, "Bouquet," together on Jan. 25. The song was used as part of the original soundtrack for a Japanese TV drama.
