S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 8th day
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed below 20,000 for the eighth straight day Thursday, in a sign of a downward trend in new infections.
The country reported 14,664 new cases, including 13 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,311,979, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The Thursday tally is down from the 16,856 the previous week and from 17,934 the previous day.
The country added 34 COVID-19 deaths Thursday, bringing the death toll to 33,680, the KDCA said.
The number of critically ill patients came to 293, up from 283 the previous day but down from the weekly average of 305.
Amid the virus' slowdown, the government lifted the mask mandate for indoor spaces, except at hospitals, pharmacies and public transportation, on Jan. 30.
