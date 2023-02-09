Red Velvet to perform at annual music festival in Spain
All News 10:01 February 09, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean girl group Red Velvet will take part in the Primavera Sound, a large annual music festival held in Spain, the group's agency said Thursday.
This year's event will be held from June 1-3 in Barcelona and in Madrid on June 8-10. Red Velvet will appear on the first day of each edition, according to SM Entertainment.
It is the only K-pop act invited to the 2023 festival, the agency added.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' J-Hope tries long hair in photo book to be released this month
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(LEAD) Candidate registration opens for PPP leadership race
-
(LEAD) TXT secures first No. 1 on Billboard 200 for 'Temptation'
-
Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
Most Saved
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
-
Jay Park's Won Soju to be sold in U.S.
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
N. Korea holds military parade in Pyongyang to mark armed forces' founding anniv.: source
-
S. Korea opens metaverse platform for Korean-language learning
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader visits barracks with his daughter to mark army founding anniv.
-
S. Korea to hold nationwide civil air defense drills in May after 6-year hiatus
-
(5th LD) Nat'l Assembly votes to impeach interior minister over Itaewon tragedy