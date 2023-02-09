Red Velvet to perform at annual music festival in Spain

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean girl group Red Velvet will take part in the Primavera Sound, a large annual music festival held in Spain, the group's agency said Thursday.

This year's event will be held from June 1-3 in Barcelona and in Madrid on June 8-10. Red Velvet will appear on the first day of each edition, according to SM Entertainment.

It is the only K-pop act invited to the 2023 festival, the agency added.

This image provided by SM Entertainment shows girl group Red Velvet. The group will perform at the Primavera Sound 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

