LIG Nex1 signs MOU with Romania on air defense system

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- LIG Nex1 Co., a major South Korean defense firm, has signed an agreement with Romania on cooperation in the surface-to-air missile field, the company said Thursday.

LIG Nex1 said it inked the memorandum of understanding (MOU) with ROMARM, Romania's state-run defense company, at the southeastern European country's ministry of economy and industry in Bucharest earlier this week, laying the groundwork for comprehensive partnerships on local production, technology transfer and joint development.

The two sides agreed to expand the scope of bilateral cooperation in line with relevant policies of the two countries governments, it added.

Among attendees at the signing ceremony were Florin Marian Spataru, Romania's minister of economy and industry, and South Korean Ambassador to Romania Lim Gap-Soo.

"With the signing of the MOU today, I hope that economic cooperation between the nations will become more active in both the defense and private sectors, " the minister said following the event, according to LIG Nex1.

A Romanian defense ministry official was also quoted as saying, "As stable integrated logistics support is a key element for reinforcing military power, LIG Nex1's proposal for local production, technology transfer and joint development is a win-win offer to meet the related requirement of Romania."

Lee Hyeon-soo, head of LIG Nex1's Global Business Division, said while the MOU is about cooperation on a technology transfer and local production, it does not limit partnerships to the defense sector.

"It could also serve as a foundation for economic cooperation between the two countries," he said. "We hope to strengthen cooperation in various defense industry sectors, going forward as well, and become an optimal partner."



Lee Hyeon-soo (L), head of LIG Nex1's Global Business Division, shakes hands with Florentina Micu, CEO of ROMARM, after signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on its air defense system at Romania's ministry of economy and industry on Feb. 9, 2023, in this photo provided by LIG Nex1. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

