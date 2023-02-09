N. Korean leader attends nighttime military parade
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a nighttime military parade in Pyongyang earlier this week to mark the 75th founding anniversary of its armed forces, photos carried by state media showed Thursday.
Flanked by top military and party officials, Kim took to the reviewing stand to watch the military parade held in Kim Il Sung Square on Wednesday to mark the Korean People's Army (KPA) anniversary, according to photos released by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Clad in a long black coat and wearing a felt hat, Kim smiled and waved to the crowd. His outfit was reminiscent of those of the country's late founder, Kim Il-sung.
The KCNA has not released any report on the details of the military parade, including whether Kim delivered a speech.
According to satellite images from the U.S.-based space technology firm Maxar Technologies, the North appears to have paraded a range of new ballistic missiles, including its Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on a mobile launcher.
Though many of the missiles remain unidentified, some observers raised the possibility that the list of the missiles on display might include a solid-propellant one that the North has recently been working on.
The North is expected to air recorded footage of the military parade later in the day.
Since Kim took power following his father's death in late 2011, his regime has staged 13 military parades, including the latest one.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope tries long hair in photo book to be released this month
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(LEAD) Candidate registration opens for PPP leadership race
-
(LEAD) TXT secures first No. 1 on Billboard 200 for 'Temptation'
-
Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
-
Jay Park's Won Soju to be sold in U.S.
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
N. Korea holds military parade in Pyongyang to mark armed forces' founding anniv.: source
-
S. Korea opens metaverse platform for Korean-language learning
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader visits barracks with his daughter to mark army founding anniv.
-
S. Korea to hold nationwide civil air defense drills in May after 6-year hiatus
-
(5th LD) Nat'l Assembly votes to impeach interior minister over Itaewon tragedy