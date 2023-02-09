Yoon instructs his office to increase coordination after interior minister's suspension

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol has instructed his office and the prime minister's office to increase coordination to prevent a vacuum in state affairs in the wake of the interior minister's suspension from duties, an official said Thursday.

Interior Minister Lee Sang-min was suspended from duties Wednesday after the opposition-controlled National Assembly voted to impeach him over the government's allegedly bungled response to the Oct. 29 Itaewon crowd crush that killed 159 people.

Lee will not be able to return to work until the Constitutional Court rules on whether to accept or reject the impeachment motion.



President Yoon Suk Yeol (Yonhap)

"President Yoon told us to cooperate more closely with the interior ministry in order to minimize any problems that may arise from the minister's absence," a presidential official told Yonhap News Agency.

Lee Kwan-sup, senior presidential secretary for policy planning, has been appointed as the point man for coordinating state affairs between the presidential office and the interior ministry.

The ministry is responsible for overseeing disaster and safety response and serves as the main link between the central and regional governments while also leading the administration's efforts for government reform.

"The overall direction was set at an internal meeting, but we still have to discuss the details," the official said.

