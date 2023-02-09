Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Biopharmaceuticals shifts to red in Q4

All News 11:31 February 09, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- SK Biopharmaceuticals Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 43.9 billion won (US$34.8 million), swinging from a profit of 47.1 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 44.6 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a profit of 134 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 72.8 percent to 62.8 billion won.

The operating loss was 95.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
