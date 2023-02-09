SK Biopharmaceuticals shifts to red in Q4
All News 11:31 February 09, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- SK Biopharmaceuticals Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 43.9 billion won (US$34.8 million), swinging from a profit of 47.1 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 44.6 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a profit of 134 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 72.8 percent to 62.8 billion won.
The operating loss was 95.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' J-Hope tries long hair in photo book to be released this month
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(LEAD) Candidate registration opens for PPP leadership race
-
(LEAD) TXT secures first No. 1 on Billboard 200 for 'Temptation'
-
Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
Most Saved
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
-
Jay Park's Won Soju to be sold in U.S.
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
N. Korea holds military parade in Pyongyang to mark armed forces' founding anniv.: source
-
S. Korea opens metaverse platform for Korean-language learning
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader visits barracks with his daughter to mark army founding anniv.
-
S. Korea to hold nationwide civil air defense drills in May after 6-year hiatus
-
(5th LD) Nat'l Assembly votes to impeach interior minister over Itaewon tragedy