SK Biopharmaceuticals shifts to red in 2022

All News 11:31 February 09, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- SK Biopharmaceuticals Co. on Thursday reported its 2022 net loss of 139.4 billion won (US$110.5 million), swinging from a profit of 64.8 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 131.1 billion won for the year, compared with a profit of 95 billion won from the previous year. Annual revenue fell 41.2 percent to 246.2 billion won.
