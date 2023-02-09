Seoul shares down late Thurs. morning on tech losses
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded slightly lower late Thursday morning as big-cap tech losses offset gains in chemical and auto shares.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had shed 1.77 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,481.87 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index opened lower on overnight losses on Wall Street as hawkish comments by Federal Reserve officials on the need to continue monetary tightening dampened investor sentiment.
But most of earlier losses were pared on buying by retail and foreign investors.
Top-cap shares traded mixed, with tech shares losing ground on profit-taking.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.32 percent, and chip giant SK hynix sank 0.69 percent.
Internet giant Naver fell 0.43 percent, and Kakao, the operator of the popular mobile messenger Kakao Talk, went down 0.72 percent.
But leading battery maker LG Energy Solution added 0.37 percent, and Samsung SDI advanced 0.82 percent.
LG Chem surged 2.83 percent, and POSCO Chemical grew 2 percent.
Bio shares traded mixed, with Samsung Biologics climbing 0.37 percent while Celltrion fell 0.84 percent.
Carmakers rose, with top automaker Hyundai Motor rising 0.64 percent and its affiliate Kia increasing 0.42 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,262.95 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., down 2.85 won from the previous session's close.
