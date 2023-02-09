The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



-----------------

(LEAD) U.S. not the only country affected by Chinese spy balloons: Kirby

WASHINGTON -- The United States is not the only country affected by Chinese spy balloons, a National Security Council (NSC) official said Wednesday, adding that China has been improving its surveillance program for years.

John Kirby, NSC coordinator for strategic communications, said the U.S. plans to discuss the issue with its allies and partners.



-----------------

Air Busan to resume Busan-Kaohsiung route next month

SEOUL -- Air Busan Co., a budget carrier unit of Asiana Airlines Inc, said Thursday it will resume the Busan-Kaohsiung route next month as travel demand recovers amid eased virus curbs.

Air Busan plans to provide four flights a week on the Taiwan route from March 29 following three years of suspension due to the pandemic, the company said in a statement.



-----------------

Samsung Electronics chosen as provider of 5G solutions by KDDI

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday that it has been chosen as the provider of up-to-date 5G solutions by the Japanese telecommunications operator KDDI Corp.

Under the deal, Samsung will provide KDDI with 5G standalone (SA) core solutions, regarded as the heart of a 5G network in delivering essential network services through aggregating data traffic and communicating with mobile devices, according to the company.



-----------------

(LEAD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court

SEOUL -- The National Assembly submitted the impeachment resolution against Interior Minister Lee Sang-min to the Constitutional Court on Thursday, a day after passing the first-ever such motion against a Cabinet member.

The motion passed through the opposition-controlled parliament Wednesday to hold Lee accountable for the government's allegedly bungled response to the Oct. 29 crowd crush that killed 159 people. Lee has been suspended from his duties as a result until the Constitutional Court decides whether to endorse or reject the motion.



-----------------

Actor Yoo Ah-in under police probe for illegal propofol use

SEOUL -- Actor Yoo Ah-in has been under investigation for illegal use of propofol, an anesthetic medication, according to police officials Thursday.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's drug investigation unit called in Yoo on Monday to question him about use of propofol for non-medical purposes, which constitutes a violation of the Narcotics Control Act, officials said.



-----------------

TWICE forms first unit with 3 Japanese members

SEOUL -- K-pop girl group TWICE will debut its first unit, composed of the band's Japanese members Mina, Sana and Momo, in July in Japan, the group's agency said Thursday.

JYP Entertainment also unveiled a group photo and video of the three members on its official Japanese social media channel.



-----------------

(LEAD) N. Korean leader attends military parade; ICBMs on display

SEOUL -- North Korea confirmed Thursday it had staged a massive military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of its armed forces, with intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), which it claimed to have the maximum nuclear attack capability, displayed.

Its leader Kim Jong-un attended the event along with his wife Ri Sol-ju and apparent second child, Ju-ae, but gave no public speech, according to Pyongyang's state-controlled media.



-----------------

S. Korea to develop microsatellite system by 2030

SEOUL -- South Korea plans to develop a microsatellite system by 2030 under a 1.42 trillion-won (US$1.13 billion) project aimed at bolstering capabilities to monitor the Korean Peninsula and nearby waters, the arms procurement agency said Thursday.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) outlined the inter-agency plan in a meeting with the science ministry, the Coast Guard and the National Intelligence Service in Daejeon, 140 kilometers south of Seoul.



-----------------

Further gas rate hikes inevitable according to market principles: industry chief

SEOUL -- South Korea's recent hikes in gas rates were inevitable due to high global prices, and the government will continue to raise the rates in line with market factors while extending support to vulnerable groups, Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang said Thursday.

Lee made the remarks during a parliamentary session amid a public outcry over a recent spike in heating bills. Government data showed that monthly gas rates surged more than 30 percent last month on-year.



-----------------

S. Korea's solar power industry exports up 38 pct in 2022: data

SEOUL -- South Korea's exports of solar panels and other related parts jumped 38 percent on-year in 2022 on the back of major nations' push to expand renewable energy development, the industry ministry said Thursday.

Outbound shipments of solar panels, solar cells, solar wafers and other items combined came to US$1.64 billion last year, compared with $1.19 billion a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



-----------------

Regulator issues correction order on 4 German carmakers for emission system collusion

SEOUL -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Thursday it has decided to issue a correction order on four German carmakers operating here for colluding to adopt a system that results in higher nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions and fine them a total of 42.3 billion won (US$33.5 million).

The move came after the German brands -- BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi and Volkswagen -- adopted software to make their diesel cars consume less urea solution during the process of developing selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology, according to the Fair Trade Commission (FTC).

(END)