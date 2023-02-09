Hybe to raise 62.8 bln won via stock sale

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Hybe Co. on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise 62.8 billion won(US$49.7 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 364,128 common shares at a price of 172,467 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

