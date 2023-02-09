Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanon Systems shifts to red in Q4

All News 13:00 February 09, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Hanon Systems on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 20.8 billion won (US$16.5 million), shifting from a profit of 98.4 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 104.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 60.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 21.8 percent to 2.34 trillion won.

The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
