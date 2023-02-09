Hanon Systems 2022 net income down 88.7 pct to 35.1 bln won
All News 13:01 February 09, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Hanon Systems on Thursday reported its 2022 net profit of 35.1 billion won (US$27.8 million), down 88.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 256.6 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 325.8 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 17.4 percent to 8.62 trillion won.
(END)
