KT Q4 net income down 42.8 pct to 242.7 bln won
All News 13:24 February 09, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 242.7 billion won (US$192.1 million), down 42.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period fell 59 percent on-year to 151.4 billion won. Revenue decreased 0.6 percent to 6.58 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 111.3 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
