KT 2022 net profit down 4.9 pct to 1.38 tln won

All News 13:24 February 09, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp. on Thursday reported its 2022 net income of 1.38 trillion won (US$1.1 billion), down 4.9 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 1.69 trillion won, up 1.1 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 3 percent to 25.65 trillion won.
